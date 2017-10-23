Sports
October 23, 2017 1:33 pm

Montreal Impact fire head coach Mauro Biello after missing playoffs

By Web producer  The Canadian Press

Montreal Impact's head coach Mauro Biello looks on from the sideline during second half MLS soccer action against the New England Revolution in Montreal, Sunday, October 22, 2017. The Montreal Impact have fired Biello.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
The Montreal Impact have fired head coach Mauro Biello.

The move came a day after Montreal ended its Major Legue Soccer season with a loss at home to New England.

The 11-17-6 club finished ninth in the Eastern Conference and missed the playoffs for the first time in three years.

Biello’s assistants Jason Di Tullio and Wilfred Nancy were also let go.

Biello was promoted to head coach on Aug. 30, 2015.

The Montreal native took the team to the conference semifinal in 2015 and reached the conference final last season.

Biello’s coaching record was 37-35-22.

Team president Joey Saputo said the search for a new coach has begun.

