Man injured after car crashes into pole in midtown Toronto

A male driver in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in midtown Toronto.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Avenue Road just north of Eglinton Avenue.

Toronto Fire said the vehicle smashed into a light pole and crews needed the jaws-of-life to free him from the wreckage.

The man was extricated from the car just before 5 a.m. He was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital with serious injuries.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.