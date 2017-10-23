Canada
October 23, 2017 6:57 am

Man injured after car crashes into pole in midtown Toronto

By Web Producer  Global News

Fire crews rescue a man from a vehicle following a crash in midtown Toronto on Oct. 23, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A A

A male driver in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in midtown Toronto.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Avenue Road just north of Eglinton Avenue.

Toronto Fire said the vehicle smashed into a light pole and crews needed the jaws-of-life to free him from the wreckage.

The man was extricated from the car just before 5 a.m. He was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital with serious injuries.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Avenue Road
Crash
jaws of life
Midtown
Midtown Toronto
Sunnybrook Hospital
Toronto Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News