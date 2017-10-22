ATV rollover kills Carman man

A Carman man is dead after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over in a farmer’s field on Saturday.

RCMP responded to a report of an ATV rollover around 10 p.m., where they discovered an unresponsive male just east of Carman.

Officials say the initial investigation has determined that the driver, a 70-year-old man, was driving alone when he lost control. The man rolled the ATV and suffered critical injuries.

An RCMP release says it is undetermined whether the driver was wearing a helmet. Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.