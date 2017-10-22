Traffic
October 22, 2017 5:31 pm
Updated: October 22, 2017 5:34 pm

Stuartburn woman dies after being ejected from rolling truck

By Reporter  Global News
An 88-year-old woman from the RM of Stuartburn is dead after her pickup truck rolled near Vita, MB on Saturday.

Morris and Emerson RCMP responded to the incident just before 2 p.m. on Road 38E, which is about 3 kilometers south of Highway 201.

RCMP say upon arrival, officers located a Ford truck in the ditch.

The initial investigation has determined that the driver was travelling south on a gravel road when she lost control and rolled the vehicle. She was ejected and was pronounced deceased on scene.

RCMP say the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The investigation is ongoing.

emerson rcmp
Fatal Accident
highway 201
Highway Fatal
Manitoba
rm of stuartburn
stuartburn
vita

