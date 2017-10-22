Stuartburn woman dies after being ejected from rolling truck
A A
An 88-year-old woman from the RM of Stuartburn is dead after her pickup truck rolled near Vita, MB on Saturday.
Morris and Emerson RCMP responded to the incident just before 2 p.m. on Road 38E, which is about 3 kilometers south of Highway 201.
RCMP say upon arrival, officers located a Ford truck in the ditch.
The initial investigation has determined that the driver was travelling south on a gravel road when she lost control and rolled the vehicle. She was ejected and was pronounced deceased on scene.
RCMP say the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.