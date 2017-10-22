Around 8,000 walk in La Grande Marche de Montreal

Thousands of people participated in La Grande Marche in Montreal under sunny skies on Sunday.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, Quebecor president and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau and Pierre Lavoie were among those in attendance.

The five-kilometre walk started at Place des Festivals and weaved through downtown Montreal.

The third edition of La Grande Marche du Défi Pierre Lavoie is organized in collaboration with the Quebec doctor’s federation.

READ MORE: Grande Marche gets Montrealers moving

The goal of the event is to get Quebecers moving and active and help them make healthy life choices.

“The cause is important,” said communications director, Stéphanie Charette. “Sometimes it’s about a disease or something but this is about prevention. You need to have good health for kids, for everybody.”

The walk also took place in other parts of the province on Sunday and organizers say around 30,000 people in total participated.