Justin Medlock misses last second field goal attempt as Winnipeg Blue Bombers fall to Toronto Argonauts

TORONTO – Cody Fajardo’s one-yard TD run with 1:57 remaining rallied the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 29-28 home win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday night.

Fajardo’s score erased a 28-23 deficit, but he was stopped on the attempted two-point convert. That left Toronto (8-9) to protect a precarious one-point lead before an energetic BMO Field gathering of 15,533.

Winnipeg got the ball at its 22-yard line with 1:49 remaining and quarterback Matt Nichols drove the offence to the Toronto 32-yard line. Justin Medlock attempted the game-winning 40-yard field goal, but was wide. Toronto cemented the victory by then kicking the ball from its end zone out of bounds with no time remaining.

Toronto starter Ricky Ray was instrumental in the win, finishing 32-of-43 passing for 423 yards with a TD and interception. It was a club-record 12th 300-yard game of the season for Ray, who also became just the fourth player in CFL history to surpass 60,000 career passing yards. Hall of Famers Anthony Calvillo (79,816), Damon Allen (72,381) and Henry Burris (63,227) are the others.