October 21, 2017 12:35 pm

Man killed in Red Deer County crash

By Online journalist  Global News

File photo of an RCMP cruiser.

File/ Global News
A 55-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Red Deer County on Friday night, according to the RCMP.

Police said officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Highway 781 and Highway 592 at about 9:20 p.m. They said an eastbound vehicle went through a stop sign and was hit by a southbound semi-truck.

The man in the eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the semi-truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP said they are still investigating what led to the crash.

