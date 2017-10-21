Man killed in Red Deer County crash

A 55-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Red Deer County on Friday night, according to the RCMP.

Police said officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Highway 781 and Highway 592 at about 9:20 p.m. They said an eastbound vehicle went through a stop sign and was hit by a southbound semi-truck.

The man in the eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the semi-truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP said they are still investigating what led to the crash.