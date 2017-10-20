Winnipeg drivers to find alternate routes – a section of Kenaston Blvd. closes Friday

Weekend traffic in and around west Fort Garry will be more challenging than usual as of 6 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Kenaston Boulevard between Sterling Lyon Parkway and McGillivray Boulevard will be shut down to allow for repairs on a bumpy railway crossing.

Alternate routes are recommended for anyone planning to go to Lindenwoods shops, the Tuxedo industrial park, or residences in the area.

Jodie Taylor operates the Halloween Alley store in the area and said her entire business relies on the days and weekends leading up to Halloween.

“Two weekends before Halloween, thousands of dollars we could potentially lose if people decide not to venture to this end of the city due to the road closure,” Taylor said.

She said she understands the necessity to fix the railway, but she wishes work could have been done last month instead of the two weeks before Halloween that her business depends on.

The city said she will only have to deal with the closure until Sunday at 9 p.m.

Ken Allen of the City of Winnipeg’s Public Works department said many calls had been made to 3-1-1 asking them to fix the bumpy railroad and the city has responded.

“The railway track is sunken, so anyone who travels on this section of Kenaston knows just how bumpy of a ride it is,” Allen said.

He said both north and southbound lanes have to be closed in order to lift the sunken railway and stabilize it.

“We want people who are going through this area to be able to detour down McGillivray or Sterling Lyon, over to Waverley, over to Pembina Highway where they have an alternate route with a major road,” Allen said.

Drivers should be aware that there is no easy way to avoid traffic delays this weekend. If you take Waverley, you’ll face underpass construction and possible train delays at Taylor. Pembina highway is torn up between McGillivray and Jubilee.