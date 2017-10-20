OPP seeking underwear theft victims after man charged in Eastern Ontario
RENFREW, Ont. – Provincial police say they want to hear from anyone in the Renfrew, Ont., area who has been a victim of underwear theft.
Investigators say they’ve seized a number of bras and panties after a search of an accused’s home in Renfrew, about a hundred kilometres northwest of Ottawa.
They say a 61-year-old man was initially charged in September and released after a person brought evidence to police allegedly showing a man breaking into their home and stealing underwear.
Police say a search warrant was obtained after a second person came forward with evidence allegedly showing a man taking underwear from their home during a break-in.
A quantity of bras and panties was seized and investigators say they believe this has been occurring for a number of years.
An Admaston Bromley Township, Ont., man — who recently lived in Renfrew — is charged with two counts of break and enter and commit an indictable offence and six counts of possession of property obtained by crime.
