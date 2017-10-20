Police seeking suspect in gunpoint robbery of Ajax, Ont., bank

AJAX, Ont. – Police say a masked man has robbed an Ajax, Ont., bank at gunpoint.

They say the man entered the bank at about 7:20 a.m. Friday as employees were preparing to open for the day.

Investigators say he robbed the bank of a quantity of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as male, approximately six-foot-one and was wearing dark-coloured jacket and shoes.