Canada
October 20, 2017 2:15 pm

Police seeking suspect in gunpoint robbery of Ajax, Ont., bank

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say no one was injured during the armed robbery of a bank in Ajax.

Global News
A A

AJAX, Ont. – Police say a masked man has robbed an Ajax, Ont., bank at gunpoint.

They say the man entered the bank at about 7:20 a.m. Friday as employees were preparing to open for the day.

Investigators say he robbed the bank of a quantity of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as male, approximately six-foot-one and was wearing dark-coloured jacket and shoes.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Ajax
ajax crime
Bank Robbery
bank robbery ajax
Durham
durham region
Durham Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News