Female pedestrian fatally struck in Mississauga

A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Mississauga early Friday afternoon.

Peel police said officers responded to a call about a pedestrian struck at 12:17 p.m. in the area of Meyerside and Ordan drives.

Police confirmed the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Meyerside is closed in both directions between Tomken and Dixie roads as police investigate.

It is the second pedestrian fatality in a week in Mississauga

A 36-year-old man was killed after being struck in a hit-and-run on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Dixie Road between Burnhamthorpe and Rathburn roads, just outside of Rockwood Mall.