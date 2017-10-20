3 victims in Fernie arena ammonia leak identified

The three victims in the Fernie arena ammonia leak have now been identified by the B.C. Coroners Service.

Wayne Allan Hornquist, 59, and Lloyd Stewart Smith, 52, both of Fernie, and Jason Donovan Podloski, 46, of Turner Valley, Alta., were killed following an ammonia leak at the Fernie Memorial Arena on Tuesday.

The investigation into what happened at the Fernie arena is still ongoing.

But officials have determined that an alarm went off in the facility at about 4 a.m. on Tuesday, and that a call was later made to close the arena so that emergency repairs could be completed, City of Fernie chief administrative officer Norm McInness said Thursday.

A specialist was also called in to help.

Someone called 911 just before 1 p.m.; the bodies of three workers were later discovered at the arena.

The B.C. Coroners Service continues to investigate the circumstances of these deaths to establish the facts and to identify possible recommendations to prevent future, similar incidents. Other investigating agencies include WorkSafeBC, Technical Safety BC, the RCMP and the employer.

-With files from Jesse Ferreras