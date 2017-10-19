Investigation into Fernie arena ammonia leak continues as evacuation remains in place

The bodies of the three victims killed from an ammonia gas leak at the Fernie hockey arena have now been removed from the facility.

“The RCMP are preparing for their senior examination and continue their investigation into the ammonia leak incident,” said Sgt. Trevor Tribes from Elk Valley RCMP in an update on Thursday.

“This investigation will continue in order to make the determination of whether or not there’s any criminal aspect to this incident.”

The city’s chief administrative officer, Norm McInness, also updated media on Thursday as to what officials know about the events leading up to the ammonia leak at the arena.

“We know that at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, an alarm went off at the arena,” said McInness.

“In the hours that followed, a call was made to close the arena for emergency repairs, and a specialist was called in to assist.”

Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, a 911 call was made, leading to the eventual discovery the three workers had died.

On Friday the city will shut down its operations to give the community time to mourn.

Meanwhile, the evacuation order for homes between 9th Street and 13th Street, as well as between Highway 3 and 6th Street, remains in place.

Officials in Fernie said they are working to piece together what happened on Tuesday.

Now, the details and timeline will be the main focus of the investigation.

Once the RCMP investigation is complete, the case will be handed over to WorkSafeBC.

“We all have questions as to what happened,” said McInness.