October 20, 2017 6:17 am
Updated: October 20, 2017 7:24 am

Woman dead, suspect in custody after stabbing at apartment building in Thorncliffe Park

A suspect is in custody following a fatal stabbing at an apartment building in Thorncliffe Park overnight.

Emergency crews responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. at a residential mid-rise on Thorncliffe Park Drive just south of Overlea Boulevard.

A woman was located with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not commented on the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

