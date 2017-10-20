Woman dead, suspect in custody after stabbing at apartment building in Thorncliffe Park
A suspect is in custody following a fatal stabbing at an apartment building in Thorncliffe Park overnight.
Emergency crews responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. at a residential mid-rise on Thorncliffe Park Drive just south of Overlea Boulevard.
A woman was located with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not commented on the relationship between the suspect and the victim.
