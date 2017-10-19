Canada
October 19, 2017 7:03 pm

Health ministers looking at electronic database to fight opioid crisis

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canada's health ministers speak to media after meeting in Edmonton on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

Tom Vernon, Global News
A A

Canada’s health ministers are looking at ways of working together, including an electronic prescription database, to fight the growing crisis in opioid addictions.

Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman says a common database could help health professionals keep patients away from opioid abuse or prevent an addiction from becoming worse.

READ MORE: Health ministers to talk cannabis, opioids during Edmonton meeting 

Story continues below

Hoffman and her counterparts discussed a number of health issues on the first day of their two-day meeting in Edmonton.

They also talked about a national pharmacare plan and whether to buy medical equipment together to save money.

REALITY CHECK: Marijuana shortages will plague first year or so of legalization

The ministers will meet Friday with their federal counterpart Ginette Petitpas Taylor.

Petitpas Taylor is to deliver an update on rules for the legalization of marijuana on July 1.

Ottawa has set the minimum legal age for marijuana consumption at 18 when recreational cannabis use becomes legal July 1. The provinces can set the minimum age higher.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Addiction
addiction and mental health
canada health
Canadian Politics
Health Canada
health ministers
Marijuana Legislation
national pharmacare plan
Opioid abuse
opioid addiction
Opioid Crisis
Sarah Hoffman

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News