Health ministers looking at electronic database to fight opioid crisis

Canada’s health ministers are looking at ways of working together, including an electronic prescription database, to fight the growing crisis in opioid addictions.

Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman says a common database could help health professionals keep patients away from opioid abuse or prevent an addiction from becoming worse.

Hoffman and her counterparts discussed a number of health issues on the first day of their two-day meeting in Edmonton.

They also talked about a national pharmacare plan and whether to buy medical equipment together to save money.

The ministers will meet Friday with their federal counterpart Ginette Petitpas Taylor.

Petitpas Taylor is to deliver an update on rules for the legalization of marijuana on July 1.

Ottawa has set the minimum legal age for marijuana consumption at 18 when recreational cannabis use becomes legal July 1. The provinces can set the minimum age higher.