Kelowna Rockets ‘paint the rink pink’ for a good cause

Prospera Place will be extra colourful on Saturday night as the Kelowna Rockets play host to the Portland Winterhawks.

The home team will be donning pink jerseys, skate laces and stick tape for a good cause.

The Paint the Rink Pink event benefits the Canadian Cancer Society’s breast cancer initiatives. The game-worn pink jerseys will be up for auction. The money raised will be going towards the society.

“We as players are very excited to be a part of a special night that means a lot more than just a hockey game,” said Rockets captain, Cal Foote.

Fans can also support the Canadian Cancer Society at the game by purchasing pink pucks that will be used in an intermission contest.

Spectators are also encouraged to join in the festivities by sporting pink themselves.

The Rockets are currently ranked second in the WHL’s B.C. Division.