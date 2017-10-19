Sports
October 19, 2017 3:44 pm
Updated: October 19, 2017 3:45 pm

Kelowna Rockets ‘paint the rink pink’ for a good cause

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

The Kelowna Rockets will be wearing pink Saturday night to support a good cause.

Marissa Baeker / Shoot the Breeze
A A

Prospera Place will be extra colourful on Saturday night as the Kelowna Rockets play host to the Portland Winterhawks.

The home team will be donning pink jerseys, skate laces and stick tape for a good cause.

The Paint the Rink Pink event benefits the Canadian Cancer Society’s breast cancer initiatives. The game-worn pink jerseys will be up for auction. The money raised will be going towards the society.

READ MORE: Stories of giving: Why women and girls are donating their hair to Canadian Cancer Society Wig Bank

“We as players are very excited to be a part of a special night that means a lot more than just a hockey game,” said Rockets captain, Cal Foote.

Fans can also support the Canadian Cancer Society at the game by purchasing pink pucks that will be used in an intermission contest.

Spectators are also encouraged to join in the festivities by sporting pink themselves.

The Rockets are currently ranked second in the WHL’s B.C. Division.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Breast Cancer
Canadian Cancer Society
Charity
Kelonwa
Kelowna Rockets
Paint the Rink Pink
prospera place
Sports
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News