Charleswood home erupts into flames Thursday morning, Winnipeg fire crews on scene

A home in Winnipeg’s Charleswood neighbourhood burst into flames Thursday morning according to witnesses.

A witness who spoke to Global News said she drove by the home on Rannock Avenue near Cullen Street around 11:30 a.m. when flames were shooting through the roof.

“In the span of two minutes it went from a little bit of smoke to just flames, it just went nuts,” neighbour Kaitlynn Hartline said. “Apparently he was smoking pulled pork and there was a little grease fire and it just went.”

Hartline said she saw someone come out of the house and then run back inside to get a dog out to safety.

“There were two big pops, they said they had a propane tank in there or something so those exploded, there were two of those.”

Fire officials on scene said there was one person in the house at the time the fire started and he got out on his own before crews arrived.

“This house is going to be a knockdown. Yeah, the structure is entirely lost,” ​Acting Platoon Chief Myles Fitzhenry said.

Emergency crews were still battling the blaze at 1:30 p.m. Fitzhenry said they’re using the ladder truck to battle the fire as the building is too unstable to send members in.