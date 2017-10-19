Alleged speeder had to take taxi 140 kms to Toronto after vehicle impounded: OPP

FLESHERTON, Ont. – Provincial police say a Toronto man and his three passengers had to take a 140 kilometre taxi ride back to the city after his car was allegedly clocked at 60 km/h over the limit.

Police say a car was pulled over for allegedly travelling at 140 km/h on Highway 10 south of Flesherton, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

They say the speed limit on that section of road is 80 km/h.

A 27-year-old man is charged with driving at more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The man’s licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle was impounded, resulting in the lengthy taxi ride back to Toronto.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound, Ont., on Dec. 4.