Mushroom picker missing near Smithers, B.C.

Frances Brown was out picking mushrooms last Saturday, Oct. 14, when she became separated from her friend.

She has not been seen since.

Brown, 53, was picking mushrooms in the area of Kitseguecla Road. She did not return to their vehicle and her companion spent some time looking for her before calling police at 9:20 p.m.

Smithers RCMP members responded and remained in the area with lights and sirens on periodically, in the hope Brown would see them.

Police say she does have some backcountry experience, she was prepared with adequate clothing and has a lighter on her.

She is deaf in one ear and was last seen in an area with light to moderate rain and mild temperatures.

She is described as:

Aboriginal

Standing 5-8

119 pounds

Long brown/grey hair and brown eyes

Early Sunday morning, Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue started a ground search and used a helicopter to assist.

Terrace RCMP Police Dog Services, as well as Smithers RCMP members, are also searching the area.

On Oct. 15., search crews found evidence of a recent campfire but Brown was nowhere to be seen.

The search for Brown continues.