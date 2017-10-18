Students evacuated after threat made to La Ronge, Sask. high school

La Ronge RCMP are investigating a threat made to Churchill Community High School in northern Saskatchewan.

Information regarding the threat was received at around 12:50 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

Officers made immediate patrols and the La Ronge school enacted its safety protocols, which evacuated students and relocated them to a safe location. Parents were notified of the situation.

Churchill Community High School was searched by police, who found nothing suspicious.

RCMP said they take every threat complaint seriously. Police worked closely with the Northern Lights School Division to ensure the ongoing safety and well-being of students and staff.

La Ronge is about 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.