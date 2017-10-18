Enbridge
October 18, 2017 12:26 am

Enbridge backtracks on decision to seize assets from environmental group

By Digital Reporter/Content Coordinator  CKNW

Stand.earth (formerly Forest Ethics) campaign director Karen Mahon speaks to reporters after a bailiff delivered a notice of civil enforcement notifying them of the seizure of assets relating to a $14,559.19 judgement owing to Enbridge from a Line 9 pipeline court challenge, in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Staff at the Vancouver office of an environmental group got an unexpected visit on Tuesday from sheriffs who were holding court documents authorizing them to seize the organization’s assets on behalf of Enbridge.

Karen Mahon with Stand.earth, formerly known as Forest Ethics, said the documents authorized the sheriffs to take and sell all of their assets to recover money owed to the pipeline giant.

Stand.earth owes Enbridge money after losing a court case against changes to Line 9 – a pipeline that runs between Ontario and Quebec.

A photo of documents posted online by the environmental group shows the amount owing is about $14,500.

The fees were awarded as part of an unsuccessful lawsuit the group launched against the National Energy Board and Enbridge, alleging inadequate consultation around the pipeline expansion project.

In an email Enbridge spokesperson Jesse Semko said Enbridge abandoned the decision to seize Stand.earth’s assets, adding they would not pursue the matter any further.

~With files from the Canadian Press

