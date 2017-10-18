Enbridge backtracks on decision to seize assets from environmental group

Staff at the Vancouver office of an environmental group got an unexpected visit on Tuesday from sheriffs who were holding court documents authorizing them to seize the organization’s assets on behalf of Enbridge.

Karen Mahon with Stand.earth, formerly known as Forest Ethics, said the documents authorized the sheriffs to take and sell all of their assets to recover money owed to the pipeline giant.

HAPPENING NOW: @Enbridge has sent sheriffs to our office to seize our assets because we fought against their Line 9 pipeline. pic.twitter.com/VB8xmbBEqd — Stand.earth (@standearth) October 17, 2017

Stand.earth owes Enbridge money after losing a court case against changes to Line 9 – a pipeline that runs between Ontario and Quebec.

A photo of documents posted online by the environmental group shows the amount owing is about $14,500.

The fees were awarded as part of an unsuccessful lawsuit the group launched against the National Energy Board and Enbridge, alleging inadequate consultation around the pipeline expansion project.

In an email Enbridge spokesperson Jesse Semko said Enbridge abandoned the decision to seize Stand.earth’s assets, adding they would not pursue the matter any further.

We have asked the sheriffs not to seize any assets from @standearth and we will not be pursuing the matter further. 1/2 — Enbridge (@Enbridge) October 17, 2017

This is a legal matter and Enbridge does not publicly discuss legal matters. 2/2 — Enbridge (@Enbridge) October 17, 2017

~With files from the Canadian Press