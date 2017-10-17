Canada
October 17, 2017 12:13 pm
Updated: October 17, 2017 12:14 pm

Prince Albert police searching for missing man Lee Hodgson

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Prince Albert police are searching for Lee Hodgson who has been reported missing by his family.

Supplied / Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert police are searching for a man who has been reported missing.

Lee Hodgson, 66, was last seen by his family on Oct. 12.

His family said they are concerned for his well-being as he suffers from short term memory loss.

Hodgson has a white beard and white hair. No other description was available.

Police believe Hodgson may be in the Buffalo Narrows, Sask., area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hodgson is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or your local police detachment.

Global News