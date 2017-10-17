Prince Albert police searching for missing man Lee Hodgson
A A
Prince Albert police are searching for a man who has been reported missing.
Lee Hodgson, 66, was last seen by his family on Oct. 12.
READ MORE: Police, search and rescue hope Project Lifesaver finds vulnerable people faster
His family said they are concerned for his well-being as he suffers from short term memory loss.
Hodgson has a white beard and white hair. No other description was available.
Police believe Hodgson may be in the Buffalo Narrows, Sask., area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hodgson is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or your local police detachment.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.