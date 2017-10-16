Saskatchewan Huskies weekend sports wrap: football, hockey and soccer

The Saskatchewan Huskies football team hosts their annual Blackout game while men’s hockey remains perfect.

Huskies Football

Saskatchewan hosted the UBC Thunderbirds at Griffiths Stadium on Saturday night.

There was a comeback attempt by the Huskies, who were trailing 23-2 heading into the fourth quarter.

Saskatchewan quarterback Kyle Siemens threw three touchdown passes to put 23 points on the board for the Dogs.

With seconds left, Siemens found a wide-open Chad Braun who appeared to score but the Huskies were called for an illegal block.

UBC ended up spoiling the Huskies comeback, winning 29-25.

Saskatchewan (2-4) will take on the Golden Bears (1-5) in Edmonton on Saturday.

Huskies Women’s Hockey

The Huskie’s women’s hockey team was on the road battling the Lethbridge Pronghorns.

Saskatchewan needed overtime Friday but wound up on the wrong end of a 2-1 final. Alli Borrow scored the winner for the Pronghorns, who have now won twice in the extra frame this season.

The Huskies force a split with a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Saskatchewan (2-1-1) hosts the Manitoba Bisons (2-2-0) on Friday and Saturday at Rutherford Rink.

Huskies Men’s Hockey

In Canada West hockey action, Saskatchewan tries to keep a sparkling streak alive as they hosted the Lethbridge Pronghorns in back-to-back games at Rutherford Rink.

The first matchup on Friday was decided in double overtime, with the Huskies coming out on top 4-3.

The Huskies completed the sweep of the Pronghorns with a 5-2 win on Saturday.

The only other team with a perfect record in the conference are the Alberta Golden Bears.

Saskatchewan (4-0-0) heads to Manitoba to play the Bisons (1-3-0) on Friday and Saturday.

Huskies Men’s Soccer

The Huskies men’s soccer team closed out their season with loss and a draw on the road.

The Huskies were blanked 3-0 by the Calgary Dinos on Saturday.

Saskatchewan tied 1-1 with Mount Royal Cougars the next day. Tobias Hyrich-Krueger scored the lone goal for the Dogs.

The Huskies (7-5-2) have a bye in the final week of the regular season, but have already grabbed a playoff spot.

Huskies Women’s Soccer

The Huskies women’s soccer team was on the road in B.C., earning a 2-2 draw with Fraser Valley Cascades on Friday. Rebecca Weckworth and Leesa Eggum scored second-half goals to erase a 2-0 deficit.

The Dogs visited the Trinity Western Spartans on Saturday. It was a tough night for the Huskies, who were shut out 5-0.

Despite the loss, Saskatchewan (5-3-4) has locked up a playoff spot.

They will return to Saskatoon to wrap up the regular season against the Manitoba Bisons (3-6-3) on Saturday and the Winnipeg Wesmen (1-7-4) on Sunday.