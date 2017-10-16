Winning $1M Lotto 6-49 ticket sold in Saskatoon

Someone in Saskatoon may be $1 million richer.

The winning guaranteed prize draw in the Oct. 14 Lotto 6-49 draw was sold in the city.

The winner number is 26425387-01.

The holder of the winning ticket has one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

There was no winner of the main Lotto 6-49 prize.

This Wednesday’s jackpot is $20 million.