October 16, 2017 4:03 pm

Canadian Forces instructor in Quebec charged with sex assault involving student

By The Canadian Press
An instructor with the Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School at a garrison near Montreal has been charged with sexual assault involving a student.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service laid charges against Master Cpl. Pierre Desrosiers in connection with allegations stemming from a December 2016 party at a restaurant in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

A Canadian Forces statement says four charges were laid on Friday: one of sexual assault, one of drunkenness and two of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

Desrosiers is described as a staff member at the school.

The Department of National Defence says a decision on whether to hold a court martial under the military justice system has not yet been made.

The military has committed to fighting sexual misconduct in their ranks in the wake of a damning report on the matter in April 2015.

