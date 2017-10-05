Nova Scotia military member charged with sexual assault of another Canadian Forces member
A member of the military in Nova Scotia has been charged with sexual assault in an incident that allegedly took place at CFB Gagetown in New Brunswick.
Cpl. George MacLeod, a member of 36 Combat Engineer Regiment, was charged Thursday by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS).
READ: Halifax-based sailor to face court martial in sexual assault of Armed Forces member
MacLeod’s regiment is a primary reserve unit in Sydney, N.S.
The alleged incident took place during training at CFB Gagetown in August and involves another member of the Canadian Armed Forces.
“Harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour has no place in the Canadian Armed Forces – be it in the reserve or regular force,” said CFNIS commanding officer, Lt.-Col. Kevin Cadman, in a statement.
“This charge reflects our steadfast commitment to respect victims, thoroughly investigate all allegations, and bring those responsible for criminal sexual offences to justice.”
READ: Canadian Forces don’t know number of military sexual assault convictions
The case will go through the military justice system, which may involve a court martial.
