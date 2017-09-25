Halifax-based sailor to face court martial in sexual assault of Armed Forces member

A Canadian Armed Forces court martial will be convened on Tuesday morning for a Halifax-based sailor accused of sexually assaulting another Forces member.

In addition to sexual assault, Master Seaman Daniel Cooper has been charged with “ill treatment of a person by rank or appointment was subordinate to him.”

According to National Defence, the alleged incidents took place on Nov. 10, 2015, on board HMCS Athabaskan near Rota, Spain.

Chief Military Judge Colonel Mario Dutil will be presiding over the court martial.

