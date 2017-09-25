Canada
September 25, 2017 1:24 pm
Updated: September 25, 2017 1:26 pm

Halifax-based sailor to face court martial in sexual assault of Armed Forces member

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

FILE - HMCS Athabaskan heads past Georges Island as it heads out of the harbour in Halifax on Jan. 14, 2010.

Andrew Vaughan/ The Canadian Press
A Canadian Armed Forces court martial will be convened on Tuesday morning for a Halifax-based sailor accused of sexually assaulting another Forces member.

In addition to sexual assault, Master Seaman Daniel Cooper has been charged with “ill treatment of a person by rank or appointment was subordinate to him.”

READ MORE: Halifax-based Navy member accused of sexual assault against another forces member

According to National Defence, the alleged incidents took place on Nov. 10, 2015, on board HMCS Athabaskan near Rota, Spain.

WATCH: HMCS Athabaskan wraps up a 44-year career serving Canada

Chief Military Judge Colonel Mario Dutil will be presiding over the court martial.

