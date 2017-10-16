Regina man facing assault charges after victim found unconscious in North Central

A 25-year-old Regina man is facing assault charges after another man was found seriously injured in North Central Regina on Sunday morning.

On Sunday at 11:30 a.m., police were called to the 1100 block of Queen Street for an unconscious male, who was no longer breathing.

Police and EMS found the victim and rushed him to hospital. His condition is described as serious.

Twenty-five year-old Darwin Sheppard is facing aggravated assault charges. Sheppard made his first court appearance on Monday morning.