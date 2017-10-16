Crime
October 16, 2017 1:14 pm

Sex offender known to frequent Toronto, Montreal wanted after alleged parole breach

By Staff The Canadian Press

Stephane Voukirakis, 48, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, police said on Oct. 16.

OPP
TORONTO – Ontario Provincial Police say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man convicted of sex crimes involving children.

They say Stephane Voukirakis served a sentence of five years for invitation to sexual touching, possession of child pornography and luring a child under the age of 16.

OPP say Voukirakis is currently bound by a long term supervision order until 2025 and is alleged to have breached his parole.

He is described as 48 years old, 5-6, 154 pounds and is known to wear glasses.

Police say Voukirakis is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area and Montreal.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Report an error
