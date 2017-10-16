Stolen Blue Jays World Series, anniversary rings recovered after 23 years

Two Toronto Blue Jays rings that were stolen 23 years ago have been recovered, police say.

Peel Regional police say the two rings, a 1992 Toronto Blue Jays World Series Championship ring and a Toronto Blue Jays Anniversary ring belonging to a former team executive, were stolen from a Mississauga home on April 13, 1994.

The rings popped up on an online classifieds website, and investigators were alerted on Oct. 11.

“As a result of the investigation, the rings were recovered and returned to the rightful owner,” police said.

The former team executive who owns the rings has asked not to be identified, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

— With a file from the Canadian Press