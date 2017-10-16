Manitoba RCMP investigating after 14-year-old girl drowned in water tank

A 14-year-old died after she fell into a water holding tank in the RM of Whitehead on Sunday.

RCMP said they first received the report at 3:15 p.m.

Police arrived on scene as the girl was being removed from the water tank by the fire department. She was brought to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

RCMP said the girl was walking in a farmyard with supervision when she stepped on the lid of a water holding tank, knocking it off and falling in.

There was water approximately 20 feet down in the tank.

RCMP said the investigation in ongoing.

The RM of Whitehead is just west of Brandon.