Manitoba Legislature converts in to a castle for princesses for a day

The Manitoba Legislature converted in to a castle for princesses battling life-threatening and chronic illnesses on Sunday.

Nearly 120 young girls were crowned princess for a day at the 12th annual Princess for a Day event. This year it was held inside the Manitoba Legislature.

The event gave the young girls in attendance the unique opportunity to be transformed in to princesses for a day, getting their hair and make up done, and a new gown to roam the castle grounds in and keep as a memory of their special day.

Have you ever seen so many princesses and Moana singing in the Manitoba Legislature? I haven't! Find out why on @globalwinnipeg at 6&10PM pic.twitter.com/CE2nSdjKlq — Zahra Premji (@ZahraGlobalNews) October 15, 2017

Stella Mazza is the founder of Princess for a Day and said she came up with this event after her battle with breast cancer in 2004.

“These girls are living daily in PJ’s or sweats. There’s no dress up opportunity for them. Every girl wants to dress up, every girl wants to see sparkles,” Mazza said.

The event allowed for many of the participants to attend for free, and funds from others in attendance helped cover the costs of the volunteer run event.

Paisley Amyotte has been battling cancer for years now and her parents said it’s a special feeling to see their little girl in a princess dress.

“You just never know if you’re going to see her in her wedding dress, or her prom dress, so getting to see her dress up for any occasion is just very exciting,” Amy Millette, Paisley’s mom, said.

The Legislature was renamed in to Castle Chavella for the day and the princesses had a special surprise performance from Moana, followed by some dancing, a royal meal, and some fun activities.