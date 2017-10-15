Dispensary owner gunned down in North York shooting

Police are investigating after a 43-year-old Toronto man was gunned down at a North York plaza Saturday evening.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene. He has been identified by police as James Clayton Holland.

Holland has been identified as one of the owners of a pot dispensary located on the second level of the plaza. Sources tell Global News he had just locked up the shop for the night, before he was fatally shot.

Police responded at around 9:45 p.m., after several calls about sounds of gunshots at 9 Milvan Drive.

Melvin Rodriguez was inside the plaza when the shooting happened. He did not hear anything. When he looked out the window, he saw the damaged windows of his — and at least one other — vehicle in the front parking lot.

“I could have died last night,” he said, sweeping shards of glass from the interior of his sport utility vehicle. “Imagine [if] I was talking, texting in the car.”

Most businesses remained closed Sunday, as word spread about the shooting. A number of customers could be seen approaching the doors of the dispensary, to no avail.

“It’s a little concerning because there are a lot of individuals that come here, a lot of kids that come here. You never know what’s happening,” said Joan Roman.

His father runs a store located in the shopping centre.

“That’s always a concern — that people will be turned away because they believe the area they come do their business, is not secure enough for them and their family.”

Global News spoke with the owner of the building. He says Holland had just recently taken over the shop.

Investigators are sifting through surveillance video. They have yet to release a suspect description and are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.