Unlicensed plastic surgeon, advertised as Dr. Kitty, faces aggravated assault charges
Toronto police say an unlicensed plastic surgeon is facing charges of aggravated assault after one of her patients required corrective surgery after a procedure.
Police say the victim of the procedure attended the basement of a 19-year-old woman who advertised herself as “Dr. Kitty” in April 2017.
The patient underwent an unspecified procedure, and within a few weeks, developed an infection that required she undergo corrective surgery.
19-year-old Jingyi Wang has been charged with one count of aggravated assault after the victim reported the incident to police.
Investigators believe there may be other victims, and have asked anyone with information to contact police.
Wang made her first court appearance in Toronto on Saturday morning.
