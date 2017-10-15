Festival encourages Montrealers to embrace `Zero Waste’ lifestyle

The first edition of the Zero Waste Festival took place this weekend at Marché Bonsecours.

The event featured 50 exhibitors, selling ‘Zero Waste’ lifestyle items such as clothes, organic food, and natural and environmentally-friendly cosmetics.

Visitors also had the opportunity to attend workshops and demonstrations and learn about the ‘Zero Waste’ lifestyle firsthand, by creating their own soaps and face products, and attending culinary workshops with renowned chefs.

“They can shop, they can learn and they can ask many questions,” said festival co-organizer Audrey Mougenot. “They can probably find solutions to waste problems that they didn’t even know existed.”

The Zero Waste movement aims to reduce waste production as much as possible. It’s also a lifestyle choice that’s becoming increasingly popular.

“The really great thing about this movement is that it’s a very positive movement and it’s something that empowers you,” said Mougenot. “Instead of watching TV, being so concerned about what’s happening and feeling helpless, you can actually do something.”

Organizers say the event saw around 3,700 visitors are Saturday and expect around the same amount on Sunday.

And with numbers like that, they say, there will definitely be more festivals like this in the future.