Flames down Canucks

Calgary Flame Jaromir Jagr finally recorded his first point for, as he helped the Flames defeat the Vancouver Canucks 5 – 2 Saturday night

at Rogers Place.

Mark Giordano, Sean Monahan, Johnny Gaudreau, Travis Hamonic also had goals, while Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist.

Flames goalie Mike Smith redeemed himself, blocking 27 saves – he was pulled part way through the third period in the Flames last game

against the Ottawa Senators Friday night.

The Flames will play again on Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.