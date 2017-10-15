Calgary Flames

More
Sports
October 15, 2017 8:28 am

Flames down Canucks

By The Canadian Press

Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund, centre, from Sweden, celebrates his first goal with teammates during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A A

Calgary Flame Jaromir Jagr finally recorded his first point for, as he helped the Flames defeat the Vancouver Canucks 5 – 2 Saturday night

at Rogers Place.

Mark Giordano, Sean Monahan, Johnny Gaudreau, Travis Hamonic also had goals, while Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist.

Flames goalie Mike Smith redeemed himself, blocking 27 saves – he was pulled part way through the third period in the Flames last game

against the Ottawa Senators Friday night.

The Flames will play again on Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Calgary Flames
Hockey
NHL
Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News