Flames down Canucks
A A
Calgary Flame Jaromir Jagr finally recorded his first point for, as he helped the Flames defeat the Vancouver Canucks 5 – 2 Saturday night
at Rogers Place.
Mark Giordano, Sean Monahan, Johnny Gaudreau, Travis Hamonic also had goals, while Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist.
Flames goalie Mike Smith redeemed himself, blocking 27 saves – he was pulled part way through the third period in the Flames last game
against the Ottawa Senators Friday night.
The Flames will play again on Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.