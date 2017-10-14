Adoption day takes place at Le Doggy Café

Montrealers looking to add a new companion to their family gathered at Le Doggy Café on Saturday for adoption day.

The Animatch Dog Adoption team brought three dogs to the café, in hopes of finding them a family.

Zeeva, a one-year-old large mixed-breed, Bare, an eight-year-old Maltese and four-year-old Pomeranian, Bling, spent a few hours greeting people and sniffing out potential candidates.

Volunteers from Animatch answered questions and informed visitors about the adoption process.

“This place is pretty cool because the dogs can be loose in the café, people get to meet them and really see their personalities,” said Andrea St-Pierre, from Animatch.

Animatch says these kinds of events are great ways to help show people that it’s better to adopt then to purchase.

“There’s a lot of breeders — commercial breeders, backyard breeders, puppy mills — a lot of things happening underground, as we could say, that we’re trying to shine a light on, in the sense that we don’t want that to happen,” said St-Pierre. “There are all these great dogs that are good and available for adoption, you don’t need to go to a pet store and pay $2,000.”