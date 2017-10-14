Canada
Explosion at Cameco’s Key Lake mill left no one injured: nuclear commission

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) says there was a small propane explosion in the acid plant sulphur furnace at Cameco‘s Key Lake mill earlier this week.

The commission said it happened on Tuesday when workers were initiating the start-up of the plant.

READ MORE: Cameco settles tax dispute with IRS, reports Q2 loss

No one was hurt and the commission said there was no measurable impact to the environment, noting the facility safety systems functioned as designed.

The plant produces acid for uranium processing purposes at the mill, but doesn’t process uranium itself.

The commission said Cameco’s Key Lake emergency response team responded appropriately to the event.

Meanwhile, the company is investigating the cause of the explosion and possible damage to the internal workings of the sulphur furnace.

