A shooting in North York leaves one man in critical condition

Police discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds behind a community housing complex.

A man in his 20’s is in critical condition after a stabbing in North York.

The incident occurred behind a community housing complex on Replin Road near Flemington Road and Allen Road just after 11 p.m. Friday night.

Emergency officials arrived on scene and discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was rushed to a local trauma center where he remains in critical condition.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

An investigation is on-going.

 

 

