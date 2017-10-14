A shooting in North York leaves one man in critical condition

A man in his 20’s is in critical condition after a stabbing in North York.

The incident occurred behind a community housing complex on Replin Road near Flemington Road and Allen Road just after 11 p.m. Friday night.

Emergency officials arrived on scene and discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was rushed to a local trauma center where he remains in critical condition.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

An investigation is on-going.

Man to hospital via emergency run, shot in the neck behind a Toronto Community Housing apt complex on Replin Rd near Allen Rd & Lawrence Av. pic.twitter.com/vmIxsuUUiw — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) October 14, 2017