Joshua Boyle, family back home in Canada after being rescued from Taliban-linked group

U.S.-Canadian couple Caitlan Coleman and Joshua Boyle have landed in Canada with their three young children, five years after they were kidnapped in Afghanistan.

Boyle provided a written statement to The Associated Press saying, “God has given me and my family unparalleled resilience and determination.”

READ MORE: Joshua Boyle, family leave Pakistan after rescued from Taliban-linked group

Coleman and Boyle were rescued Wednesday, five years after they had been abducted by a Taliban-linked extremist network while in Afghanistan as part of a backpacking trip. Coleman was pregnant at the time and had three children in captivity.

Government officials said Pakistani forces executed the rescue mission based on U.S. intelligence information.

WATCH: Boyle’s parents eager to hear his side of the dramatic rescue story

The final leg of the family’s journey was an Air Canada flight Friday from London to Toronto.