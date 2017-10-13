Canada
October 13, 2017 9:26 pm
Updated: October 13, 2017 10:04 pm

Joshua Boyle, family back home in Canada after being rescued from Taliban-linked group

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Family eagerly awaits Joshua Boyle’s arrival in Canada

U.S.-Canadian couple Caitlan Coleman and Joshua Boyle have landed in Canada with their three young children, five years after they were kidnapped in Afghanistan.

Boyle provided a written statement to The Associated Press saying, “God has given me and my family unparalleled resilience and determination.”

Coleman and Boyle were rescued Wednesday, five years after they had been abducted by a Taliban-linked extremist network while in Afghanistan as part of a backpacking trip. Coleman was pregnant at the time and had three children in captivity.

Government officials said Pakistani forces executed the rescue mission based on U.S. intelligence information.

WATCH: Boyle’s parents eager to hear his side of the dramatic rescue story

The final leg of the family’s journey was an Air Canada flight Friday from London to Toronto.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

