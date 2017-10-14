Joshua Boyle says Taliban-linked captors raped his wife, murdered infant daughter

Joshua Boyle, who on Friday returned to Canada with his American wife Caitlan Coleman and their three children after their rescue from Afghanistan, accused his captors, members of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network, of murdering his infant daughter and repeatedly raping his wife.

Speaking to reporters at Toronto Pearson International Airport, Boyle said he and his wife went to Afghanistan with the sole intention of helping vulnerable villagers living deep inside Taliban-controlled territory, where he said no aid workers and NGOs dared venture.

He accused the captors of killing his infant daughter, “as retaliation for my repeated refusal to accept an offer that the criminal miscreants of the Haqqani network had made to me,” but didn’t expand on what the offer was.

Boyle also said his wife was raped by multiple guards and their supervisors. He called on Afghan authorities to deliver justice to his family, and condemned the “stupidity and the evil” of the insurgents.

Boyle said he and his family would now look to try and rebuild their lives in Canada.

“It will be of incredible importance to my family that we are able to build a secure sanctuary for our three surviving children to call a home, to focus on edification and to try to regain some portion of the childhood that they have lost,” he said.

Boyle, his wife and their three surviving children were rescued by Pakistani soldiers on Wednesday, five years after their abduction.

