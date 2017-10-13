Search resumes for Penticton senior missing after fire

The search for a Penticton senior has resumed.

The woman, described by neighbours as in her 90s and deaf and blind, has been missing since a Wednesday night fire.

The blaze destroyed one home on Lakeside Drive and seriously damaged another.

On Thursday afternoon, Penticton’s fire chief said that they combed through the wreckage twice but have been unable to locate the missing senior’s body. At that point he said the case was being turned over to RCMP to investigate as a missing persons file.

However, on Friday, Penticton & District Search and Rescue, Police and the fire department returned to the area to resume the search for the senior.

#breaking search resumes today for missing senior after home lost in fire #Penticton pic.twitter.com/tVLxQEoU09 — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) October 13, 2017

On Friday, the fire department was going through the remains of the burnt home with smaller equipment, search and rescue crews were doing a grid search and an RCMP helicopter was in the air.

Fire Chief Larry Watkinson said they decided to continue with a more detailed search of the burnt home after getting more information from relatives about the missing senior.

– with files from Shelby Thom