Edmonton man killed in crash on Anthony Henday Drive

A 36-year-old Edmonton man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday night.

Just before 6 p.m., Strathcona County RCMP were called to the crash on Anthony Henday Drive, just north of the Wye Road exit.

READ MORE: RCMP respond to serious crash at Wye Road east of Edmonton

RCMP said witnesses told officers the vehicle was heading south on the Henday “at a high rate of speed” when it slammed into a pole in the centre median, catching fire.

By the time police arrived on scene, the fire was out.

The man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car at the time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.