Traffic
October 13, 2017 3:20 pm

Edmonton man killed in crash on Anthony Henday Drive

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police on scene at a serious crash off Anthony Henday Drive and Wye Road on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.

Eric Beck, Global News
A A

A 36-year-old Edmonton man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday night.

Just before 6 p.m., Strathcona County RCMP were called to the crash on Anthony Henday Drive, just north of the Wye Road exit.

READ MORE: RCMP respond to serious crash at Wye Road east of Edmonton

RCMP said witnesses told officers the vehicle was heading south on the Henday “at a high rate of speed” when it slammed into a pole in the centre median, catching fire.

By the time police arrived on scene, the fire was out.

The man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car at the time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta roads
Anthony Henday Drive
Anthony Henday traffic
Edmonton roads
Edmonton Traffic
Fatal Collision
Fatal Crash
Highway 216
Sherwood park crash
Wye Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News