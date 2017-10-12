Justin Trudeau says Canada will not abandon NAFTA talks despite drastic U.S. proposals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday Canada will not walk away from talks to rehash the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) despite a U.S. proposal to include a clause that could terminate the pact in five years.
Speaking at a news conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico City as a fourth round of talks to renegotiate NAFTA was held near Washington, Trudeau said he was committed to a “win-win-win” deal.
“We will not be walking away from the table based on the proposals put forward,” Trudeau said, in response to a question about whether the so-called sunset clause was a poison pill for the talks.
Pena Nieto added that whatever gets discussed about the impact of ongoing negotiations outside the actual negotiating room is just speculation.
