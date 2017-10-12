Terry Teegee elected as BC Assembly of First Nations regional chief

A long-serving tribal chief from northern B.C. was elected as the regional chief for the B.C. Assembly of First Nations (BCAFN) this week.

Terry Teegee of the Takla Lake First Nation was elected over Chief Maureen Chapman of the Skawahlook First Nation after two ballots, said a Thursday news release from the AFN.

Since 2012, Teegee has served as tribal chief at the Carrier Sekani Tribal Council, an organization that provides technical and political support to eight northern First Nations.

He previously served as vice-tribal chief there from 2009 to 2012.

Teegee was also the B.C. representative for the National Aboriginal Forestry Council between 2008 and 2014.

The BCAFN also filled a number of positions on its board of directors.

Heiltsuk First Nation Chief Marilyn Slett and Katzie First Nation Chief Susan Miller were re-elected to two-year terms, while Nisga’a Chief Charles Morvin and Upper Nicola Chief Harvey McLeod will fill two empty director positions up to the end of 2018.

Meanwhile, Angela Charlie of the Sts’alles and Musqueam First Nation was elected as the BCAFN’s female youth representative.