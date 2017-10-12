Kelowna RCMP confirm woman’s death was murder

Kelowna RCMP said Thursday morning that foul play is involved in the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday morning in an orchard.

“Police can now confirm that the body discovered is that of a female, believed to be between 25 to 35 years of age, at the time of her death,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

RCMP were called before 11 a.m. to an orchard located in the 2100 block of Cooper Road after a body had been found.

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) has taken lead on the murder investigation. Homicide investigators are working closely with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the woman’s identity and probe the circumstances surrounding her death.

“Once the victim has been positively identified, our priority will be to properly notify the woman’s next of kin,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “Although the woman has not yet been positively identified, police do not believe that she was the victim of a random attack.”

Anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area prior, or anyone with any information is asked to contact the Serious Crimes Unit of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.