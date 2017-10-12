Toronto police issue public safety alert after high number of collisions around the city

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert following a day filled with a high number of collisions around the city that injured a number of people.

“We’ve responded to over 30 collisions since noon,” Police tweeted Wednesday night. “Some involve serious injury, please be cautious.”

Toronto Traffic Services Const. Clint Stibbe also tweeted about the rash of collisions, asking drivers to use “extra caution” when driving in the rain as pedestrian and cyclist safety is “in your hands.”

READ MORE: Double decker bus driver seriously injured in 2-vehicle collision into light pole downtown: Toronto police

A driver of a double decker bus was seriously injured after it collided with a car at Sherbourne and Gerrard Streets around 7 p.m. The bus mounted the curb during the collision and struck a pole in the area, causing wires to come down.

Around the same time, a male pedestrian, believed to be in his 30s, was struck by a vehicle at Ellesmere Road and Dundalk Drive.

Only a short time later, a man in his 80s was brought to hospital in serious condition after a collision took place on Old Park Road and Wembley Road just before 8 p.m.

In a little over a week between late September and early October, there have been seven pedestrians killed as a result of collisions.