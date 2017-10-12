Politics
October 12, 2017 5:21 am
Updated: October 12, 2017 5:22 am

No plans to boost size of nuclear arsenal: Pentagon

By Robert Burns The Associated Press

FILE - In this March 27, 2008 file photo, the Pentagon is seen in this aerial view in Washington.

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
WASHINGTON – The Pentagon has no current plans to increase the size of the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

In fact, it can barely sustain the existing force, which is decades old and is in some respects almost decrepit.

WATCH: Rex Tillerson disagrees with Donald Trump on nuclear weapons expansion plans

The arsenal is far from being in the “perfect shape” that President Donald Trump said Wednesday he wants to see under his watch.

That is why the government is planning to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on a top-to-bottom “modernization,” or replacement of the three major categories of nuclear weapons – as well as their command and control systems – in coming decades.

READ MORE: Donald Trump denies asking to increase U.S. nuclear arsenal by tenfold

Trump denied that he has called for a big increase in nuclear weapons. He said he thinks the U.S. already has enough.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

