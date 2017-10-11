ICBC launches pedestrian safety campaign as fall weather approaches

A new study by ICBC show 43 per cent of all crashes involving pedestrians occur between the months of October and January.

Bad weather and poor visibility are mostly to blame, said Aileen Shibata, an ICBC program manager.

“A lot of crashes with pedestrians occur at intersections when turning left or right, so always be ready to yield to pedestrians when you’re turning and also near transit stops where you have to really expect the unexpected,” she said.

WATCH: Dark, gloomy Fall weather brings pedestrian safety warning

The report found that nine out of 10 drivers worry about hitting pedestrians at night and during wet weather, while eight in 10 pedestrians don’t feel safe in these conditions.

“On average 59 pedestrians are killed each year and 2,500 pedestrians are injured in about 3,000 crashes,” Shibata said.

“These numbers are staggering and they are entirely preventable.”

READ MORE: B.C. drivers say driving in the province has gotten worse in 5 years

ICBC wants drivers to be more focused on the road during the winter months.

“You do see pedestrians when you really look for them, ” Shibata said.

Meanwhile, pedestrians should “be careful, always cross in designated crosswalks, and if you can, make eye contact with drivers.”

“Remove your headphones, take a break from your phone while crossing the street and try to be as reflective as possible whether that means wearing bright clothing or walking with a flashlight.”

Shibata said both drivers and pedestrians need to be alert and focused when poor weather makes it hard to see on the road.