Saskatchewan Teachers Federation suspend contract talks with the province

The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) is suspending its collective bargaining discussions over a lack of progress with the Saskatchewan government.

STF President Patrick Maze said the decision was made reluctantly but deemed it was necessary over the continued delays in appointing new members to the province’s Educational Relations Board.

“There’s simply no point in continuing negotiations without a functioning board in place,” Maze said.

“It’s just too risky. There would be no mechanism to guarantee the fair and transparent implementation and monitoring of teacher collective bargaining agreements.”

Maze added once the Board appointments have been made, he’s confident that bargaining can resume as both sides will be committed to making progress on reaching a new deal.

Maze said that teachers in the province are frustrated because this could be easily resolved by the Minister of Education using her existing powers.

“I’m disappointed that other good work in the education sector would be put at risk by the government dragging their feet on this issue,” Maze said.

“It appears that we’ll need to rely on the courts to enforce government adherence to its own legislation.”

The application to the courts was made on October 2 and is scheduled to be heard by the Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatoon on October 24.